Donâ€™t let mosquitoes eat up votes



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administering the oath of office to the newly-elected Mayor Atiqul Islam of DNCC and Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of DSCC at the PMO on Thursday. PHOTO: PMO

"There's a problem again with dengue. You'll have to take measures against mosquitoes… Or else, mosquitoes will eat up your votes. You'll have to keep this in mind; though mosquito is small, it's very powerful," she said.

The prime minister said this at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected mayors and councillors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) at the Shapla Hall of her office. She sought cooperation from the newly-elected representatives to implement the ongoing mega development projects properly in time in Dhaka city.

Noting that her government has been carrying out major development works across the country, including Dhaka city, Sheikh Hasina said she does not want any corruption and irregularity to take place in these development works.

"If such things happen, I'll not spare anyone, no matter who he or she is. I'll not make any compromise," she warned.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered oath to DNCC and DSCC mayors-elect Atiqul Islam and Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh respectively at the function.

Later, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam administered oath to the councillors elected from both general wards and reserved seats.

However, the newly-elected mayors and councillors will have to wait until mid-May to take charge as the five-year tenure of the incumbent public representatives of DSCC will expire on May 17 while that of DNCC on May 13.

Elections to the DNCC and DSCC were held on February 1. Alongside the two elected mayors, 100 councillors -- 75 general councillors from 75 wards and 25 women councillors from 25 reserved seats -- were elected in DSCC and 72 councillors -- 54 general from as many wards and 18 women councillors from 18 reserved seats -- in DNCC.

A gazette notification was issued on February 4. There is a legal obligation for any mayor or councillor of the city corporation to take oath within one month after the gazette is published. -UNB















