Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:10 PM
Power prices to go up from March 1

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Special Correspondent

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the retail power tariff from Tk 6.77 to Tk 7.13 per unit and Tk 4.77 to Tk 5.17 at
bulk level.
According to the announcement, BERC hiked the bulk prices of electricity by 8.4 per cent or Tk 5.17 per unit. The cost of power transmission or wheeling charge has also been increased by 5.3 per cent or Tk 0.29 per unit.
The new tariff chart will come into effect from March 1, BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced it on Thursday at a press conference at BERC Bhaban.
The government previously raised retail power prices by Tk 0.35 or 5.3 per cent per unit in November 2017.
According to the new price chart the household prices of up to 75 units of electricity went up by Tk 15, 150 units by Tk 48, 250 units by Tk 90, 450 units by Tk 196, and the cost of 1,000 units increased by
Tk 604.
Industry insider said when the price of fuel in the international market was low BERC allowed PDB to increase tariff as 'Capacity Charge' for the high cost of rental and quick rental projects, a PDB report said in 2019. PDB paid Tk 15,000 crore as capacity charge to the power plants.
During the announcement, BERC said that the Commission tried to give some relief to the low
income and marginal groups and special care for small investors and SMEs owners. Commission member Mokbul-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Rahman Murshed, Mohammad Abu Faroque and Mohammad Bazlur Rahman were    present.
Rejecting the fresh tariff chart, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) termed the electricity price hike illogical, unacceptable and a criminal act of BERC, which failed to establish the consumers' right in proper manner.
"The Commission took the price hike issue traditionally at the public hearing. We (CAB) proved that the PDB's claim of incurring a loss of Tk 9,000 crore, if power tariff was not increased, was false. We could prove that the perceive loss would be due to PDB's unjustified planning to allow the rental and quick rental projects to produce power. Due to this decision we have to pay a hefty amount to the owners of the plants as capacity charge�why people will pay for their mismanagement," CAB energy adviser Dr Shamsul Alam said.
"It is good news to pay subsidy to the poor people but why the people would pay for it? The government should manage the amount of subsidy and give it to the poor people," he suggested.
Following a fresh hike in gas prices in June 2019, the power generation company PDB submitted a proposal to the BERC for hiking electricity price to offset its loss, accordingly, power distribution companies submitted proposal to the BERC for the retail power tariff to be raised.
BERC holds public hearing on the proposals was subsequently held on November 28 last year.
At the hearing, the Bangladesh Power Development Board proposed increasing bulk electricity tariff by 23.27 per cent per unit.
Dhaka Power Distribution Company, West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd, and Northern Electricity Supply Company also submitted proposals to increase retail prices, citing a rise in spending on three areas -operation and manpower, introduction of modern technology and equipment price hike.


