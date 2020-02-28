India gives relief aid for Rohingyas





"As a friend and neighbour, India is always ready to stand by Bangladesh at times of challenge," said the High Commission, according to a release.

The relief materials were handed over to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief for displaced persons from the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

This is the 5th tranche of relief assistance from India for Rohingyas.

India appreciated the generosity and humanitarian efforts of the government of Bangladesh in providing temporary shelter to the displaced persons from Myanmar.



These supplies underline India's long-term commitment to support the people of Bangladesh in their humanitarian effort, said the High Commission.



This tranche of relief assistance was in line with the commitment India made during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Sheikh Hasina to India on October 5, 2019.



These supplies are intended to support Bangladesh's humanitarian efforts to shelter the displaced persons from Myanmar in temporary camps in Cox's Bazar.



These relief materials will assist the officials of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry in skill development of forcibly displaced women from Myanmar and also to tide over the unforeseen natural calamities in the camps.



This assistance is part of a humanitarian relief programme that has been initiated by India since September 2017 by delivering a first consignment of 981 metric tonnes of relief supplies.



In May 2018, 373 MT of relief materials containing 104 MT milk powder, 102 MT dried fish, 61 MT baby food, 50,000 rain coats and 50,000 pairs of gum boots for the rainy season were handed over.











In September 2018, India supplied 1.1 million litres of Super Kerosene Oil and 20,000 Kerosene multi-wick stoves and the fourth tranche of assistance in December 2018 included 2,25,000 blankets, 2,00,000 woolen sweaters and 500 eco-friendly solar street lights, according to the commission release.





Indian High Commission in Dhaka has supplied 1,000 sewing machines with pedal, 32 office tents, 32 rescue kits and 99 family tents for the Rohingyas living in Cox's Bazar camps on Thursday."As a friend and neighbour, India is always ready to stand by Bangladesh at times of challenge," said the High Commission, according to a release.The relief materials were handed over to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief for displaced persons from the Rakhine State of Myanmar.This is the 5th tranche of relief assistance from India for Rohingyas.India appreciated the generosity and humanitarian efforts of the government of Bangladesh in providing temporary shelter to the displaced persons from Myanmar.These supplies underline India's long-term commitment to support the people of Bangladesh in their humanitarian effort, said the High Commission.This tranche of relief assistance was in line with the commitment India made during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Sheikh Hasina to India on October 5, 2019.These supplies are intended to support Bangladesh's humanitarian efforts to shelter the displaced persons from Myanmar in temporary camps in Cox's Bazar.These relief materials will assist the officials of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry in skill development of forcibly displaced women from Myanmar and also to tide over the unforeseen natural calamities in the camps.This assistance is part of a humanitarian relief programme that has been initiated by India since September 2017 by delivering a first consignment of 981 metric tonnes of relief supplies.In May 2018, 373 MT of relief materials containing 104 MT milk powder, 102 MT dried fish, 61 MT baby food, 50,000 rain coats and 50,000 pairs of gum boots for the rainy season were handed over.In September 2018, India supplied 1.1 million litres of Super Kerosene Oil and 20,000 Kerosene multi-wick stoves and the fourth tranche of assistance in December 2018 included 2,25,000 blankets, 2,00,000 woolen sweaters and 500 eco-friendly solar street lights, according to the commission release.