Mass Media Employees Bill to be placed before Cabinet: Hasan Mahmud





He informed this while addressing the annual general meeting of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at the Jatiya Press Club.

About the inclusion of electronic media under the wage board, the minister said it was introduced only for print media as per a law passed in parliament.









"All media employees, including those in the electronic media, will be brought under legal protection through the Mass Media Employees Bill," he said.

Media employees are not workers in any way and it has been resolved in the new law, Hasan Mahmud said.

Talking about the job security of media people, he said if anyone is to be sacked, that should be done following the law. "The state doesn't allow the owners to dismiss any employee, who worked for years, overnight. I'd request the owners not to sack any of employees this way, because a journalist in distress is not expected."

