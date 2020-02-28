

Delhi violence: Let there be calm & peace



It is unwanted and we mourn while standing beside the family members of the victims. We also believe the Indian authorities will promptly address the manmade communal violence with speed and efficiency. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pleaded his countrymen for calm and peace. We want to believe that the Indian government will resort to, prompt and pragmatic steps to bring the culprits to book.



The point, however, India being the most powerful regional power in the sub-continent influences all its neighbouring countries one way or another. The recent killings resulting from the Delhi violence are likely to damage geopolitical peace and stability of this region. Neighbouring countries have also become tensed, and brusque responses from Pakistan continue to escalate communal hatred further. As the world's biggest democracy, India must understand its leading position and protect its democratic values at all cost. Any damage on its democratic fabric would also harm surrounding democracies.



We also marked the unusual timing of the communal violence to break out just coinciding with the US President Donald Trump's visit to India. There may or may not be any relation between the two separate events but, apparently the perpetrators may have chosen the time from a strategic point of view. For the US president, he and his entourage would have to leave the country with scarred memories.











However, the riots must not be allowed to become a prolonged one and spew communal hatred countrywide. We fear, if the communal frenzy keeps extending, it may trigger similar violence within India's neighbouring countries as well. In the course of this week's ominous developments, immediate transfer of an Indian judge condemning police actions and ruling party politicians has complicated the situation.



