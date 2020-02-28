Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:09 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Fighting yaba menace

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Dear Sir

The present government has established a zero-tolerance policy against the drug trade especially on yaba. Despite the policy, we still see reports about yaba being seized.
However the more alarming issue is yaba tablets are now manufacturing in some parts of our country. Drug addiction is very common in our society and youths are easily falling victim to it, particularly to yaba.
This drug is entering Bangladesh through 42 points mainly through the border of Myanmar. The harsh reality is that our government alone can't stop the flow of the drug into the country, unless Myanmar government helps us.
This drug has not only created divide in families but it has also influenced addicts to become involved with many gruesome crimes including murdering one's own parents and other relatives when the latter try to remedy their addiction. A timely and strong fight against this drug is a demand of the hour. Unless something is done to eliminate this illegal drug trade, we will be putting millions of youth at risk.





Raihan Islam
Over Mail



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fighting yaba menace
‘Targeted for being Muslim’: Inside the mosque burnt by rioters in worst Delhi violence for decades
Increase of Islamic banking in home and abroad
Do we learn from our tragedies?
The ‘Queen bee’ that fell into its own ‘honey trap’
Coronavirus outbreak hits aviation industry
Delhi protests: Death toll climbs amid worst religious violence for decades
The saga of border killings


Latest News
Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi panel wins Rajshahi Bar polls
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft