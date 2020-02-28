Fighting yaba menace







The present government has established a zero-tolerance policy against the drug trade especially on yaba. Despite the policy, we still see reports about yaba being seized.

However the more alarming issue is yaba tablets are now manufacturing in some parts of our country. Drug addiction is very common in our society and youths are easily falling victim to it, particularly to yaba.

This drug is entering Bangladesh through 42 points mainly through the border of Myanmar. The harsh reality is that our government alone can't stop the flow of the drug into the country, unless Myanmar government helps us.

This drug has not only created divide in families but it has also influenced addicts to become involved with many gruesome crimes including murdering one's own parents and other relatives when the latter try to remedy their addiction. A timely and strong fight against this drug is a demand of the hour. Unless something is done to eliminate this illegal drug trade, we will be putting millions of youth at risk.











Raihan Islam

Over Mail

