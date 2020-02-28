

Do we learn from our tragedies?



He is single, though he has been married; his wife left him when he was in an accident and permanently injured. He owns a small pharmacy, and, once a month, he holds meetings there.

Not for recovering addicts-but for the survivors of the Rana Plaza garment factory, like him.



Shiuli Begum is a plump 26-year-old with a little-girl voice, who now lives on a wooden plank bed in a cement-walled metal-roofed shanty a half mile from Rana Plaza. She can no longer have children and she can barely move, as her spinal cord was crushed. 'To go to the bathroom is an ordeal,' she nonchalantly says.



Next, I wish to highlight the life of 28-year-old Shila Begum, a short, stout and fiery widow with a 14-year-old daughter she cannot afford to send to school. Her kidneys were smashed, as was her right hand. 'I cannot work', she likes to say, dressed in a bright fuchsia, orange, and lemon yellow tie-dye head scarf and pants cinched by a medical corset, her forearm in a brace, standing next to the marshy lot where Rana Plaza had once loomed, in Dhaka.



'Help me!' people screamed.... recalled Mr Hridoy, absently picking at a leg piece of Kentucky Fried Chicken and staring out the frosted window at the typically notorious traffic jam on the dusty highway out front, the relentless barrage of truck horns, nearly drowning him out.



He had recalled the tragic moment, the seventh floor of the eight-story Rana Plaza retail and apparel manufacturing complex that had crumbled beneath his feet more than six years ago. This catastrophe had lethal ingredients-injuring 2,500 and killing more than 1,100 men, women and children. It was the deadliest garment industry accident in present day, history.



'Save me!' they cried, Mr Hridoy said. Unfortunately, nobody was listening.'

Mr Hridoy had worked for Rana Plaza for two weeks: he had quit his post as a nursery schoolteacher, because it was poorly paid, to become a quality inspector for New Wave Style Ltd. In school, he was good at math, therefore management had good reasons to believe he would move up the ladder quickly. The promise of increased income was irresistible: his sweetheart of three years was pregnant. That's why he had joined Rana Plaza, wished to say. And, by a stroke of luck, they had celebrated their wedding, only three days before the collapse.



When he opened his eyes in the rubble, he realized he was pinned under a concrete pillar. As everything came into focus, he saw he was face-to-face with one of his good friends, Faisal, who had worked on the second floor as a sewing machine operator.



The official government death toll tally of 1,134 demises, that day was a gruesome outcome of the Rana Plaza building collapse. In Bangladesh, that was not surprising. It was too huge for others to come to terms with the casualties. The jinxed building, had been home to five separate garment factories.



But this story isn't just about a horrible tragedy--it's about what followed next. After the collapse, the reaction outside Bangladesh was immediate. Twenty-six North American brands, including Gap, Wal-Mart and the Children's Place, formed the 'Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety.' A separate group led by European brands and companies signed the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh with the local unions within the country.



'Before Rana Plaza, the factory owners had 26 brands that were coming to them with different requirements; now you've got the 26 brands of the alliance all speaking with one voice,' retorts Jeff Krilla, the alliance's president. 'We all now have one set of standards.'



Krilla says his group is set to start conducting inspections with the new standards next month. In the meantime inspectors working on behalf of the Bangladeshi government have stated that progress had been slow because of political turmoil that erupted inside the country.



Mehedi Ahmed Ansary, a professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, opined that his group, which was assisting the government, had only been able to inspect around 60 factories in the past month. The group was assigned to check about 1,000 factories not covered by the alliance or the accord.



Inside Bangladesh, the reaction to Rana Plaza wasn't just about safety. With the world suddenly watching Bangladesh more closely, workers there also saw an opportunity. This was going to be their moment to push for better working conditions---and of course higher wages.



Immediately after the building collapse, there lots of talk had taken place about safety and working conditions, but more than anything, workers always expressed that what they wanted was to be able to afford more money.



In Bangladesh, a negative mindset persists--that if there is a union, then it will disturb the growth of the industry. But because of all the disaster and everything, there was numerous pressure(s) on government, so government is 'slowly changing their position', said Ahmed.



According to him the government had approved close to 100 unions in the six months following the collapse. These unions can now have official negotiations with factory owners, but as a side effect, these are also taking to the streets.

Last September, there were massive protests around garment factories in Bangladesh. Workers were protesting for higher wages. Factories were vandalized and forced to close. Some workers were killed in clashes with police.



The result of this activity was a new number for Bangladesh: On Dec 1, that year, eight months after the building collapse, Bangladesh increased its minimum wage from about $39 a month to $68 a month.



Of course, like a lot of agreements like this, it is obviously the number that does not make everyone happy.



Sirajul Islam Rony was on the government nominee on the wage board representing the workers.



'We are not overly happy about it, but we are fine with it. With this rise, maybe [the workers'] situation will improve a little bit, but not much,' Rony had remarked. 'It won't be a really meaningful improvement',



The increase was much less than the workers were asking for; they wanted over $ 100 per month; more than the factory owners wanted to pay.



Rubana Huq runs a group of garment factories in Bangladesh making dress shirts and blazers. She says Bangladesh's competitive advantage has been its cheap labour. She worries that if wages went too high, Western brands will be forced to abandon Bangladesh. She had felt that the new minimum wages, was a pragmatic compromise.



'I'm not sure how,' Mr Hridoy wanted to emphatic. 'I guess my floor dropped down to his.'

'Faisal's skull was shattered in the building collapse', he remembered in a whisper. 'And his brains were spilling out.' Saying this, he began to cry. 'I can't forget how his head exploded in front of me," Mr Hridoy said, as he sobbed. 'Those memories still continue to haunt me.' In 2015 and 2016, two of the members of his survivors' network committed suicide by hanging themselves in their living rooms.



And today, the jinxed plot land where Rana Plaza once, has remained desolate, now over grown with weeds. On the street-facing side, a cement monument, topped by an enormous pair of sculpted fists grasping the hammer and sickle, has been erected in victims' memory. It is usually surrounded by parked cars.



The writer is a former educator

based in Chicago



























