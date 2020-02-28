Javed new British Deputy HC in Dhaka

Javed Patel has joined the British High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh as the Deputy High Commissioner.

Prior to his appointment, Javed was the UK government's Counter Terrorism and Extremism Coordinator for Europe, based in Brussels, according to British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Since joining the Foreign Office in 2007, he has held positions in the National Security, Middle-East and North Africa and Consular Directorates, as well as being posted to Baghdad, Iraq as Political Counsellor.

