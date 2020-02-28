Khaledaâ€™s bail completely a matter of court: Hasan





"If the court thinks that Khaleda is eligible for bail it will give bail to her….if it thinks she is not eligible for bail, it will not grant bail... it is completely a matter of court. The government has nothing to do in this regard," said Dr Hasan while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the general assembly of Dhaka Union of Journalists at the National Press Club.









DUJ president Abu Zafar Surya presided over the function while Bangladesh Federation Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Molla Jalal and BFUJ secretary general Shaban Mahmud were present as special guest. —BSS





Information Minister and Awami League joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the bail issue of graft-convicted BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is completely a matter of court and the government has nothing to do about it."If the court thinks that Khaleda is eligible for bail it will give bail to her….if it thinks she is not eligible for bail, it will not grant bail... it is completely a matter of court. The government has nothing to do in this regard," said Dr Hasan while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the general assembly of Dhaka Union of Journalists at the National Press Club.DUJ president Abu Zafar Surya presided over the function while Bangladesh Federation Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Molla Jalal and BFUJ secretary general Shaban Mahmud were present as special guest. —BSS