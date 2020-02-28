Jute minister under observation for general health problems: Ministry

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) for some general health complications, said his ministry.

Shaikat Chandra Halder, public relations officer at the ministry, said the minister is now under the observation of physicians for some common physical problems, including high blood pressure and arthritis.

Contacted, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said the minister has not been infected with coronavirus.

"According to information we received from BSMMU, the minister has been suffering from common flu, not from any major health problem," she added. -UNB





