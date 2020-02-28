Sexual assault complaint filed against RU teacher





RAJSHAHI, Feb 27: A complaint against a teacher of Rajshahi University (RU) has been filed with the university's anti-harassment cell on Wednesday afternoon.The teacher is allegedly accused of harassing some female students of his department sexually and mentally.Accused Amirul Momenin Chowdhury is a professor of Graphic Design, Crafts and History Department under Fine Arts faculty of RU.In this connection, the accused professor denied the allegations brought against him.Confirming the report filing, Student Advisor and Member Secretary of Anti-harassment Cell Professor Laila Arjuman Banu said some students of arts faculty complained against Amirul Momenin for harassing them sexually and mentally on Wednesday.The students in their complaint mentioned that they are subjected to various forms of sexual harassment and mental abuse by Professor Amirul Momenin Chowdhury.Seeking anonymity, a victim said, "I complained against him after not being able to bear the pathetic memory of his mental harassment. I don't want any teacher to treat us that way. I want fair justice."