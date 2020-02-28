3 killed in road mishaps in two districts





SHERPUR: Two men were killed and a girl was injured as a picnic bus smashed a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Halim Uddin, 40, son of late Sabor Ali, and Kashem Miah, 35, son of late Emajuddin Mistry of Chhaygharipara Village in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said, a picnic bus, carrying 68 passengers including students, guardians and teachers, rammed into the rickshaw in Kusumhati Bazaar area about 8:30pm, leaving the rickshaw driver Halim and its passenger Kashem dead on the spot and a passenger of the bus injured.

Agitated people immediately torched the bus.

On information, police and fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

Police took the picnickers to a local college.

Child Care Pre-Cadet School, Tangail, Director Ershad Ali said the injured girl was taken to a local hospital.

Additional Police Super (Sadar circle) Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A teenage boy was killed and another injured as a votvoti (locally made vehicle) turned turtle on the road near Sahapur Bazaar in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Nahid, 16, was the son of Mahbub Hossen of Palashbari Village in Aranagar Union of the upazila.









The injured is Md Rifat Hossen, son of Jahir Uddin of Aranagar Village. On information, police recovered the body from the spot.





