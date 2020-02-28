Six get life-term for rape in Sirajganj





The convicts are: Md Rasel alias Robiul, 25, son of Mozahar Ali, Nazmul, 24, son of Sultan, Nuru alias Nur Islam, 26 and Momin, 34, son of Altaf Kosai, of Panchil Village, and Sohel, 26, son of Moydan Ali and Razzak, 44, son of Danez Ali, of Bhatpiari Village in the upazila.

Sirajganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Khoda Md Nazir pronounced the verdict at noon.

According to the court, Rasel and the girl had love affairs. On April 20, 2016, Rasel took the girl to Bhatpiar Char alluring her of marriage. Later, the six of the accused gang-raped and left her seriously injured in a sugarcane field.

Following the incident, the victim's brother filed a case against six persons with Sirajganj Sadar Police Station.









However, police arrested the four of them and submitted charge-sheet against six after investigation.

Among the convicts, Sohel and Momin are still on the run.



