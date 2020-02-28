Man injured in Sirajganj gas cylinder blast dies at DMCH

SIRAJGANJ, Feb 27: A man who suffered burn injuries in gas cylinder blast in Sadar Upazila of the district on February 23 last died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early Wednesday.

Deceased Saidul Islam, 38, was the son of Sanwar Munshi of Dukhiabari Village in the upazila.

Saidul died while undergoing treatment at the burn unit of DMCH, said Sayedabad Union Parishad Member Abdul Momin.

Earlier on February 23, seven members of a family, including Saidul, suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out following leakage in gas cylinder pipe in the kitchen.

He was rushed to DMCH with critical condition where he died at early hours.



