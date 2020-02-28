Man to die for killing wife in M’ganj

MANIKGANJ, Feb 27: A court here on Wednesday afternoon sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2003.

Convict Hazrat Ali Bepary, 35, is a resident of Farirchar Village in Manikganj Sadar Upazila.

After examining the deposition of nine witnesses, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ali Hossain delivered the verdict in absence of the convict.

According to the prosecution, Hazrat Ali married Roksana Akhter, daughter of Monnaf of the village, in 2000. He demanded Tk 1 lakh as dowry from his in-laws.

At the night on September 27 in 2003, he killed Roksana following an altercation with his father-in-law over dowry.

Monnaf filed a case with Sadar Police Station on the following day.

Hazrat Ali fled away after he was granted bail.





