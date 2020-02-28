50 unapproved edn institutions running at Birampur





Students of these institutions are appearing at public exams from other approved institutions.

In the absence of specific policy for such schools, the education board cannot take necessary actions in this connection.

According to the government rules, there are 34 conditions for launching a kindergarten. If any of these is not met, then the institutions can be banned.

Meanwhile, upazila education office is supplying free books to these institutions.

These kindergartens are attracting students with the guarantee of GPA-5 in the exams. In the absence of proper monitoring, the number of such institutions is growing.

Meanwhile, many of them are adopting unfair means to get registration, it was alleged.

The coaching business is booming at these institutions.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Minara Parveen said, "We have to fall in trouble for these randomly established kindergartens. Many guardians think the primary schools cannot give proper teaching. But, students of the schools bag the maximum GPA-5. We have informed the District Education Department about these kindergartens."

Upazila Secondary Education Officer Noor-e-Alam said, "We have prepared a list of the illegal educational institutions in the upazila and sent it to the district education office. We're waiting for directions in this connection."















