Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:08 PM
Home Countryside

Drug trader killed in Kushtia ‘gunfight’

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, Feb 27: A drug trader was killed in a 'gunfight' with police at Bagwan Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Shahidul Islam Shahid, 35, was the son of Manik Ali of Jamal Village in the upazila. He was an accused in 14 cases including arms and drugs.
Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station Arifur Rahman said, on information that the deceased was selling drugs in the village, police raided there.
Sensing police's presence, the drug traders fired at police. In retaliation, police fired at them, leaving the drug trader injured.
He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.
Police also recovered one foreign pistol, two rounds of bullet and 50 bottles of phensedyl from the spot.




A case was filed in this connection.


