



Barisal Divisional Administration organised the programme with the association of Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Directorate of Women Affairs.

Additional Secretary of the ministry Begum Farida Parveen attended the programme as chief guest while Divisional Commissioner Yamin Chowdhury was in the chair.

Among others, Joint Secretary Fakhrul Kabir, Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiar Rahman, District President of Conscious Citizens' Committee of TIB Professor Shah Sajeda, District Mahila Parishad President Rabeya Khatun, and retired District Women Affairs Officer Rashida Begum were also present as special guests in the programme.

Deputy Director of Women Affairs Directorate, Divisional Office Dilara Khanam moderated the function.

The speakers said the government has taken different initiatives to create women-friendly atmosphere in the country so that the women can play an important role for the country's socio-economic development.

In the programme, Shahinur Akhter of Patuakhali in economic success category, Hasina Ara Begum of Barishal in education and employment, Halima Khatun of Barguna as successful mother, Manowara Begum of Jhalakati in repression prevention, and Nayan Tara of Pirojpur in social development were accorded in divisional level.

A total of 30 out of 40 women were selected at district and divisional levels for their extraordinary achievements in different fields of development.

















BARISHAL, Feb 27: Five "Joyeetas" were accorded reception in five categories at Ashwini Kumar Hall in the city on Tuesday.Barisal Divisional Administration organised the programme with the association of Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Directorate of Women Affairs.Additional Secretary of the ministry Begum Farida Parveen attended the programme as chief guest while Divisional Commissioner Yamin Chowdhury was in the chair.Among others, Joint Secretary Fakhrul Kabir, Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiar Rahman, District President of Conscious Citizens' Committee of TIB Professor Shah Sajeda, District Mahila Parishad President Rabeya Khatun, and retired District Women Affairs Officer Rashida Begum were also present as special guests in the programme.Deputy Director of Women Affairs Directorate, Divisional Office Dilara Khanam moderated the function.The speakers said the government has taken different initiatives to create women-friendly atmosphere in the country so that the women can play an important role for the country's socio-economic development.In the programme, Shahinur Akhter of Patuakhali in economic success category, Hasina Ara Begum of Barishal in education and employment, Halima Khatun of Barguna as successful mother, Manowara Begum of Jhalakati in repression prevention, and Nayan Tara of Pirojpur in social development were accorded in divisional level.A total of 30 out of 40 women were selected at district and divisional levels for their extraordinary achievements in different fields of development.