Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:08 PM
Home Countryside

Five "Joyeetas" accorded reception in Barishal

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 27: Five "Joyeetas" were accorded reception in five categories at Ashwini Kumar Hall in the city on Tuesday.
Barisal Divisional Administration organised the programme with the association of Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and Directorate of Women Affairs.
Additional Secretary of the ministry Begum Farida Parveen attended the programme as chief guest while Divisional Commissioner Yamin Chowdhury was in the chair.  
Among others, Joint Secretary Fakhrul Kabir, Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiar Rahman, District President of Conscious Citizens' Committee of TIB Professor Shah Sajeda, District Mahila Parishad President Rabeya Khatun, and retired District Women Affairs Officer Rashida Begum were also present as special guests in the programme.
Deputy Director of Women Affairs Directorate, Divisional Office Dilara Khanam moderated the function.
The speakers said the government has taken different initiatives to create women-friendly atmosphere in the country so that the women can play an important role for the country's socio-economic development.
In the programme, Shahinur Akhter of Patuakhali in economic success category,  Hasina Ara Begum of Barishal in education and employment, Halima  Khatun  of Barguna as successful mother, Manowara Begum of Jhalakati in repression prevention, and Nayan Tara of Pirojpur in social development were accorded in divisional level.
A total of 30 out of 40 women were selected at district and divisional levels for their extraordinary achievements in different fields of development.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sexual assault complaint filed against RU teacher
As part of its central programme, Bangladesh Collectorate Sahakari Samity
A four-day-long Girl-in Cub Scout Badge course began at Joypurhat
3 killed in road mishaps in two districts
Six get life-term for rape in Sirajganj
Man injured in Sirajganj gas cylinder blast dies at DMCH
Man to die for killing wife in M’ganj
50 unapproved edn institutions running at Birampur


Latest News
Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi panel wins Rajshahi Bar polls
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft