Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:07 PM
Home Countryside

Man jailed for giving daughter’s early marriage

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Feb 27: A mobile court here on Tuesday sentenced a person to six-month jail for giving his daughter's early marriage in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.
Convict Md Sharif Babu, 52, is a resident of Birgram Chowrasta Intersection area under Alampur Union in the upazila.
Locals said Sharif Babu arranged the marriage of his daughter Jononi Akhter, a seventh-grader at Birgram High School, with one Mehedi Hasan of Satana Shibpur Village. On Tuesday, Jononi informed the matter to Khorsheda Akhter, head teacher of the school.
Following this, Khorsheda Akhter informed Upazila Secondary Education Officer Mahfuzur Rahman immediately.
Being informed, Mahfuzur Rahman and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ganapati Roy went to the girl's house with police in the evening. They came to know that the marriage has been registered on February 21 last.
At that time, Sharif Babu was arrested for arranging the marriage, and later a mobile court led by the UNO sent him to jail.  The marriage registrar Md Fazlur Rahman went into hiding after the incident.









