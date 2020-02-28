Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:07 PM
Home Countryside

Govt achieves tremendous success in sectors since 2009: Speakers

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 27: Speakers in a function here on Tuesday said the government led by Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina achieved tremendous success in different sectors in last eleven years since 2009.
If the development trends continue, Bangladesh will be a middle income country by 2021 and a developed one by 2041 side by side with achieving the sustainable development goals by 2030 declared by UNDP, they said.
They made the comments while addressing a discussion meeting under a publicity activity entitled "Sammriddhi Agrojattray Bangladesh" at Gaibandha Adarsha Degree College in the afternoon.
District Information Office of Mass Communication Department under the Ministry of Information arranged the function.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest and Chairperson of the college governing body freedom fighter Shah Shariful Islam Bablu was present as special guest while Principal Mozahid Hossain Khan presided over the ceremony.
Among others, Assistant Professor AKM Lutfar Rahman, Lecturer Madhu Miah and Librarian Jahidul Islam also spoke at the function.
Lecturer Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman moderated the ceremony.
Earlier, District Information Officer Haider Ali made a welcome speech and said the present government has been implementing 10 special initiatives namely 'Sheikh Hasina Branding' to build hunger and poverty free Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said the country is advancing fast to achieve the cherished goals of the government at the efficient leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina through implementing various welfare and development projects.
The DC also said Bangladesh has already graduated to a developing country for fulfilling all the three criteria, he said adding that the country will celebrate Mujib Barsha, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021.
In addition, the DC also made aware the students about the bad impacts of drug, militancy, and early marriage and asked them to know the real history of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu.
Later, a cultural function was also held. The artistes of Mass Communication Department rendered songs.


