

Illegal brick kilns pollute environ in Panchagarh

A number of dishonest local influential has set up the brick kilns in localities and beside educational institutions.

Despite repeated complaints, the authorities concerned are not taking any steps against these brickfields.

There are 24 brickfields in district administration's list, and out of them, only eight have certificate from the Department of Environment (DoE).

President of District Brickfield Owners' Association Azhar Ali is allegedly playing the role of managing the local administration and the DoE.

District administration, brickfield owners and the victims said since 2000, brickfields have been growing up in remote areas of Debiganj, Boda, Atwari, and Sadar upazilas. Every year, one to two brickfields are being set up. Most of the brickfields have been built in Debiganj and Boda upazilas.

It was alleged that the owners are burning bricks in illegal drum chimneys made with tin. They are using trees, bamboo roots, plastic wastes and rice bran to burn the bricks. Though some chimneys are 120 feet high, most are not more than 60 feet high.

About five to seven kilns have been set up within only 1 km area in Boda and Debiganj upazilas, and eight to ten kilns within 3 km. Most of the kilns except only one or two are illegal.

Farmer Manik Islam of Bagdaha Madhekha area in Debiganj Upazila said following the installations of the brickfields, the crop production has declined.

Nazrul Islam of Bagdaha Harnarayani Para in the upazila said at least three to four kilns have been built near Bagdaha Degree College, Bagdaha High School, Bagdaha Government Primary School, Harnarayani Government Primary School, and Shapla Girls' High School.

Students frequently get affected by fever or cough. Facing unhealthy situation, they have to maintain schooling.

Student Md Omar Faruk of Kaliganj College in Debiganj said, "I can't go to college. Huge dust affects my breathing."

Niranjan Sarker of Bagdaha Jongoliapara area under Chengthihazera Danga Union in Debiganj Upazila said, "We are worried as four to five kilns here are causing different diseases among the local residents. The environment is also being polluted."

Kalipada Roy of the same area said betel nuts are dropping down.

Another local Jagadish Chandra Sharma said black smoke coming out of the brickfields is damaging fruits and crops.

Md Shahidul Islam of Bagdaha Dilal Para in Dandapal Union said growth of fruits has been affected due to the brick kiln smoke.

Hokikul Islam of Sakoa area in Boda Upazila said most of the brick kiln owners burn tree branch, bamboo root and plastic wastes to produce bricks.

Shafiqul Islam of Dandapal Union said farmers are incurring losses worth about lakhs of taka due to the brickfields.

A field visit to the brick kilns found no approval letters but only trade licences.

A kiln owner Mokbul Hossen in Saddamer Mor area under Dandapal Union said bricks cannot be produced without permission from the district administration.

Owner of MTM Bricks in Boda Upazila Nurunnabi Majumder could not be found. But his son Tanim Majumder misbehaved with journalists who went there to investigate in this connection.

When asked, President of District Brickfield Owners' Association Azhar Ali said the local brickfields are not damaging environment. If the government shuts down these brick kilns, many people will become unemployed.

Boda Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer S I M Rajiul Karim Raju said brickfields are being built without the government's approval. The black smoke emitting from these kilns is polluting the environment and damaging people's health.

Debiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prottoy Hasan said, "We have communicated with the DoE about the illegal brick kilns. They have assured us that mobile court drives will be conducted against these kilns."

As per the documents of district administration office, about 50 brick kilns have been set up in the district. But, Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin said there are only 24 brick kilns, and of these, only eight have DoE approvals. The UNOs have been instructed in this connection. The DoE should come forward in this connection, she added.









Director of Rangpur Divisional Environment Department Abul Kalam Azad said it is true that these kilns have been running for years. Referring to manpower crisis, he said the district administration can stop these.





