Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:07 PM
Home Back Page

Uncertainty looms ahead of US-Taliban deal signing

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

DOHA, Feb 27: Washington and the Taliban are set to sign a deal on Saturday to secure America's exit from its longest war through gradually withdrawing troops and starting talks between Kabul and the insurgents.




The agreement will likely be heralded as marking the start of a hopeful new era for Afghanistan, which has seen 40 years of conflict. But what happens next is anyone's guess, with questions swirling around the Taliban's intentions and Afghanistan once more in the grip of a political crisis threatening to plunge the impoverished country further into the abyss.
The accord, to be signed in Doha, comes after more than a year of talks between the Taliban and the US that faltered repeatedly as violence raged. While the deal's contents have not been publicly disclosed, it is expected to see the Pentagon begin pulling troops from Afghanistan, where between 12,000-13,000 are currently based.
The US has said an initial drawdown over the coming months would be to about 8,600 -- similar to the troop level President Donald Trump inherited after his 2016 election win.
Further reductions depend on how well the Taliban honour pledges to start talks with the government of President Ashraf Ghani -- who until now they have dismissed as a US-backed puppet -- and seek a comprehensive "intra-Afghan" ceasefire and peace deal.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mass Media Employees Bill to be placed before Cabinet: Hasan Mahmud
Cambodia to support BD within ASEAN framework
Uncertainty looms ahead of US-Taliban deal signing
Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port
Hindu man battling for life after saving six Muslims from arson attack
German to suspend dev ties with Myanmar
Tk 3.62 lakh for general, Tk 3.17 lakh for economy class pilgrims
Khaleda’s denial of permission for treatment unusual: Anisul


Latest News
Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi panel wins Rajshahi Bar polls
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft