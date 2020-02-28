Maritime trade down for trailer workers’ strike in Ctg Port





The strike disrupted the cargo movement between the port and 18 private inland container depots (ICDs) since Wednesday.

The Prime Mover-Trailer Sramik Union, (PMTSU) a platform for the members who transport goods from Chattogram Port to various depots, announced the strike since Wednesday morning demanding the issuance of appointment letters and the Identity card (ID) from the employer of 18 off-dock owners and the Chattogram Port authority.

Abu Bakkar Siddiqui, general secretary of the union, told the Daily Observer that till the acdeptance of their demands, the strike will continue.

Abu Bakkar said that the Chattogram Port authority for six berths and Saif Powertech for one berfth at CPA had already issued appointment letters and the ID cards to the drivers of the Prime Mover and trailers.

Bakkar claimed that works in CPA berths and Saif powetrtech berth had been continuing.

But he said that the strike in 18 Private ICDs has still been going on.

Bakkar claimed that there were a total of 9000 workers of prime movers and the trailers in the country. Of them only 1200 workers are working in 18 ICDs, he said.

He said that they would call off strike after acceptance of their demands.

Meanwhile, , Nurul Qayyum Khan, President of Bangladesh Inland

Container Depots Association (BICDA) told the

Daily Observer, "we are ready to issue appointment letters and ID cards to them. But thye should call off strike first."

Qayuum Khan claimed that the national trade had been badly affected due to strike. He claimed that more than 90 per cent foreign trade had been carried out by the 18 private ICDs.

Owing to the strike, imported containers that reach the port were not transported to the 18 ICDs (Inland Container Depots) in Chattogram.









The 18 ICDs handled around 6.15 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of export containers, 2.86 lakh TEUs import containers and 5.87 lakh TEUs empty containers in 2018-2019 fiscal year.





CHATTOGRAM, Feb 27: The maritime trade of the country has been badly affected due to strike of the prime mover-trailer workers since Wednesday.The strike disrupted the cargo movement between the port and 18 private inland container depots (ICDs) since Wednesday.The Prime Mover-Trailer Sramik Union, (PMTSU) a platform for the members who transport goods from Chattogram Port to various depots, announced the strike since Wednesday morning demanding the issuance of appointment letters and the Identity card (ID) from the employer of 18 off-dock owners and the Chattogram Port authority.Abu Bakkar Siddiqui, general secretary of the union, told the Daily Observer that till the acdeptance of their demands, the strike will continue.Abu Bakkar said that the Chattogram Port authority for six berths and Saif Powertech for one berfth at CPA had already issued appointment letters and the ID cards to the drivers of the Prime Mover and trailers.Bakkar claimed that works in CPA berths and Saif powetrtech berth had been continuing.But he said that the strike in 18 Private ICDs has still been going on.Bakkar claimed that there were a total of 9000 workers of prime movers and the trailers in the country. Of them only 1200 workers are working in 18 ICDs, he said.He said that they would call off strike after acceptance of their demands.Meanwhile, , Nurul Qayyum Khan, President of Bangladesh InlandContainer Depots Association (BICDA) told theDaily Observer, "we are ready to issue appointment letters and ID cards to them. But thye should call off strike first."Qayuum Khan claimed that the national trade had been badly affected due to strike. He claimed that more than 90 per cent foreign trade had been carried out by the 18 private ICDs.Owing to the strike, imported containers that reach the port were not transported to the 18 ICDs (Inland Container Depots) in Chattogram.The 18 ICDs handled around 6.15 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of export containers, 2.86 lakh TEUs import containers and 5.87 lakh TEUs empty containers in 2018-2019 fiscal year.