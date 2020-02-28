Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Back Page

Hindu man battling for life after saving six Muslims from arson attack

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Most accounts of violence are also interspersed with stories of extreme resilience, humanity and compassion. The case of New Delhi is no different.
Amid violence, there were many who whole-heartedly came out in support of those in need and offered help in every capacity. Gurdwaras in Delhi opened their doors for Muslim families forced to flee their homes. There were several warm stories of people saving lives of those targeted.
In one such case, a Hindu man saved lives of his six Muslim neighbours when an unruly mob set their house on fire, reports India Times.
When Premkant Baghel saw his Muslim neighbour's house being set ablaze he stepped out to help them. He said the Hindu-Muslim communities live in harmony in Shiv Vihar, but the riots brought out a different side. Miscreants threw petrol bombs and set Muslim homes on fire. As soon as Baghel got to know about the incident, he ventured out to save the lives of people trapped inside the burning house.




Baghel put his own life in danger and saved the lives of six of his neighbours. Baghel suffered severe burns while saving his friend's aged mother who was trapped inside in fire.     -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

