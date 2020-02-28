German to suspend dev ties with Myanmar





"Germany will use its development policy tools to step up its support for the Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them, Muller said.

"Myanmar must do all it can to protect the Rohingyas and to facilitate their voluntary return," he said wrapping up his two-day visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Muller said the plight of the Rohingyas is turning into one of world's greatest tragedies - second only to that of the Syrian refugees.

He said the international community must act much more decisively in this matter and take a greater interest in the Rohingya fate, according to his statement.

The German Minister said one million Rohingyas had fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh and the majority of them live in the Kutupalong refugee camp - one of the largest in the world. "Many of the refugees are traumatized."









Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged Germany to play a more active role over Rohingya issue. She also called on the international community to put more pressure on Myanmar to take back its nationals from Bangladesh.





