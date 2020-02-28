Tk 3.62 lakh for general, Tk 3.17 lakh for economy class pilgrims





Under the packages, Tk 3.62 lakh will be needed for the general package pilgrims while the economy class pilgrims will need Tk 3.17 lakh for performing Hajj this year excluding the charges for the sacrificial (qurbani) animal(s).

At a press conference held at a city hotel, HAAB President Shahadat Hossain Taslim announced the two packages.

According to his announcement, the Hajj agencies of the country will not be allowed to take less than the amounts fixed for the two packages. The packages were fixed following the lowest packages of the government Tk 3.60 lakh and Tk 3.15 lakh.

At the same time, the private Hajj pilgrims will have to keep Tk 12,075 (SR 525) with them for the sacrificial (qurbani) animal.

Reiterating HAAB's stance over increasing Hajj plane fare, Taslim said that it's unfortunate for all parties that the plane fare has been increased without any discussion with the stakeholders. It was set at 1.38 lakh, which is around three times higher than the normal plane fare for Umrah pilgrims. It should only be fixed at double the amount of the Umrah pilgrims.

He also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for decreasing the plane fare by Tk 2,000 from Tk 1.40 lakh responding to the demands of HAAB leaders.

He urged all pilgrims to pay entire Hajj fees by March 30 this year beginning from March 2 to the respective Hajj agent's bank accounts to complete necessary procedures including preparing documents, ensuring house rents and transport facilities by paying necessary fees.

The registration process for the private Hajj pilgrims, who have already completed their pre-registration, will be started from March 2 this year. During the registration, they will have to pay minimum Tk 151,190 which includes Tk 1.38 lakh for plane fare.

Expressing his frustration over Saudi government's ban on Umrah pilgrims and tourists, he said that with the decision, the Saudi-bound airlines have suspended boarding pilgrims and passengers intending to travel to the the Islamic kingdom. As a result, thousands of pilgrims and visitors have been stranded in different airports despite having valid tickets and visas.

The HAAB President also informed that more than 10,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims will have to forego their holy pilgrimage, despite having valid tickets and visas due to the Saudi decision.

"As a result, Umrah agents and pilgrims will have to face loss of Tk 50 crore for the decision. Of the amount, Tk around 30 crore will be damaged for only issued tickets and visas," he added.















The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) on Thursday announced two separate Hajj packages for the private pilgrims and Hajj agencies of the country.Under the packages, Tk 3.62 lakh will be needed for the general package pilgrims while the economy class pilgrims will need Tk 3.17 lakh for performing Hajj this year excluding the charges for the sacrificial (qurbani) animal(s).At a press conference held at a city hotel, HAAB President Shahadat Hossain Taslim announced the two packages.According to his announcement, the Hajj agencies of the country will not be allowed to take less than the amounts fixed for the two packages. The packages were fixed following the lowest packages of the government Tk 3.60 lakh and Tk 3.15 lakh.At the same time, the private Hajj pilgrims will have to keep Tk 12,075 (SR 525) with them for the sacrificial (qurbani) animal.Reiterating HAAB's stance over increasing Hajj plane fare, Taslim said that it's unfortunate for all parties that the plane fare has been increased without any discussion with the stakeholders. It was set at 1.38 lakh, which is around three times higher than the normal plane fare for Umrah pilgrims. It should only be fixed at double the amount of the Umrah pilgrims.He also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for decreasing the plane fare by Tk 2,000 from Tk 1.40 lakh responding to the demands of HAAB leaders.He urged all pilgrims to pay entire Hajj fees by March 30 this year beginning from March 2 to the respective Hajj agent's bank accounts to complete necessary procedures including preparing documents, ensuring house rents and transport facilities by paying necessary fees.The registration process for the private Hajj pilgrims, who have already completed their pre-registration, will be started from March 2 this year. During the registration, they will have to pay minimum Tk 151,190 which includes Tk 1.38 lakh for plane fare.Expressing his frustration over Saudi government's ban on Umrah pilgrims and tourists, he said that with the decision, the Saudi-bound airlines have suspended boarding pilgrims and passengers intending to travel to the the Islamic kingdom. As a result, thousands of pilgrims and visitors have been stranded in different airports despite having valid tickets and visas.The HAAB President also informed that more than 10,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims will have to forego their holy pilgrimage, despite having valid tickets and visas due to the Saudi decision."As a result, Umrah agents and pilgrims will have to face loss of Tk 50 crore for the decision. Of the amount, Tk around 30 crore will be damaged for only issued tickets and visas," he added.