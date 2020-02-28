Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Khaleda’s denial of permission for treatment unusual: Anisul

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's denial of permission to receive advance treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) is her unusual attitude.
He, however, said the High Court gave a legal decision disposing of Khaleda's bail petition in Zia Charitable trust case after deeply looking into the matter of the BNP chief.
The minister came up with the remarks at a press conference on Khaleda's bail petition at his Gulshan residential office.
He said the BSMMU can provide the BNP chairperson with the advance treatment, but they could not do that as she did not give permission. "The court said they've nothing to do with the matter as she denied permission (for the treatment). That's why the petition has been rejected."
He said the BSMMU doctors categorically said they could not initiate the necessary treatment for Khaleda as they were not getting her permission.
"If a person is seriously ill, it's quite natural for her/him to give permission for treatment. We think not giving permission is an unusual matter from her (Khaleda's) side," the minister observed.    -UNB


