Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:06 PM
Swapnachura and Akkelpur FAC sends legal notice to BFF

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Sports Reporter

Swapnachura and Akkelpur Football Academy Club sent a legal notice to Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) regarding BFF withholds the club from participating in the ongoing Women's Football League.
It is says in the legal notice the club was illegally withheld from the women's league and such action by BFF hampers football career of 23 woman booters. The football officials were asked to response within 24 hours upon receiving the notice. If they fail to answer, the club will take legal action against the governing body of local football.
The four-page legal notice was sent by the club General Secretary and former star booter Kaisar Hamid through lawyer Golam Sarwar. The copies were sent National Sports Council (NSC), Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children and BFF Women's Wing as well.




Earlier, BFF permitted the club to take part in the league. But, only ten days before beginning the event, the federation suspended the club from taking part in the vent citing internal problem of the club which the club officials denied repeatedly.




