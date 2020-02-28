Girls concede record defeat against Australia



Australia's players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque Pinky (C) during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Canberra on February 27, 2020. photo: AFP

Home divas preferred to bat first at Manuka Oval, Canberra and piled up huge 189 runs losing the wicket of Alyssa Healy. Aussie openers Healy and Beth Mooney stood 151-run's partnership. Healy departed for 83 runs off 53 balls hitting 10 boundaries and three maximums. Mooney on the other hand, remained unbeaten with 81 runs from 58 facings. She hammered nine rope kissing shots. Ashleigh Gardner also was not out scoring 22 runs from nine balls.

Bangladesh rested Panna Ghosh, who got two wickets against India. Khadija Tul Kobra replaced Panna in the squad against Australia. But she was blunt with the ball spending 29 runs delivering two overs and got run out yet before opening the account.

To chase a mammoth target of 190, Bangladesh started to lose wickets at regular intervals from the early overs. Three top order batters departed within powerplay. Murshida Khatun had gone for eight, Shamima Sultana for 13 and Sanjida Islam for three runs.

Wicketkeeper batter Nigar Sultana Joty and middle-order batter Fargana Haque's buck helped girls in red and green to get a respectable figure. Joty scored 19 runs while Fargana had departed scoring 36 runs. It was the highest individual score among Bangladesh batters. Rumana Ahmed was the 4th guest's batter to cut a double digit figure. Rumana collected 13 runs as Bangladesh were able to manage 103 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs.

Megan Schutt hauled three wickets, Jess Jonassen scalped two while Nicola Jane Carey and Annabel Sutherland shared one wicket apiece.









Bangladesh lost their World Cup starter to India by 17 runs before clash against Australia. They will engage with New Zealand and Sri Lanka in next two group matches on February 29 and March 2 respectively.





ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020Bangladesh Women's Cricket team lost to Australia by 86 runs in their 2nd match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 on Thursday.Home divas preferred to bat first at Manuka Oval, Canberra and piled up huge 189 runs losing the wicket of Alyssa Healy. Aussie openers Healy and Beth Mooney stood 151-run's partnership. Healy departed for 83 runs off 53 balls hitting 10 boundaries and three maximums. Mooney on the other hand, remained unbeaten with 81 runs from 58 facings. She hammered nine rope kissing shots. Ashleigh Gardner also was not out scoring 22 runs from nine balls.Bangladesh rested Panna Ghosh, who got two wickets against India. Khadija Tul Kobra replaced Panna in the squad against Australia. But she was blunt with the ball spending 29 runs delivering two overs and got run out yet before opening the account.To chase a mammoth target of 190, Bangladesh started to lose wickets at regular intervals from the early overs. Three top order batters departed within powerplay. Murshida Khatun had gone for eight, Shamima Sultana for 13 and Sanjida Islam for three runs.Wicketkeeper batter Nigar Sultana Joty and middle-order batter Fargana Haque's buck helped girls in red and green to get a respectable figure. Joty scored 19 runs while Fargana had departed scoring 36 runs. It was the highest individual score among Bangladesh batters. Rumana Ahmed was the 4th guest's batter to cut a double digit figure. Rumana collected 13 runs as Bangladesh were able to manage 103 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs.Megan Schutt hauled three wickets, Jess Jonassen scalped two while Nicola Jane Carey and Annabel Sutherland shared one wicket apiece.Bangladesh lost their World Cup starter to India by 17 runs before clash against Australia. They will engage with New Zealand and Sri Lanka in next two group matches on February 29 and March 2 respectively.