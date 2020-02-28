Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:06 PM
Home Sports

Fit again Saifuddin vows to make strong comeback

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Fit again Saifuddin vows to make strong comeback

Fit again Saifuddin vows to make strong comeback

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who is considered as the vital cog in Bangladesh's 2023 World Cup mission, vowed to make a strong comeback after a long hiatus from the cricket following his recurring back pain.
The all-rounder will play his first International cricket since the Tri-nation T20 tournament in Bangladesh when he will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.
Saifuddin, however, established him as the most important factor for Bangladesh cricket due to his ability to serve the team with both batting and bowling. In fact, he is the only seam bowling all-rounder in the country right at the moment, which enhanced his value in the team.
Therefore the team management also wants him to get back his rhythm as early as possible. In line with the team management's expectation, Saifuddin too himself wants to make the comeback a memorable one.
"I need to enjoy the game, rather than feeling pressure to make a comeback after long time," the all-rounder said here on Thursday.
"I was out of the team for the last five months. Earlier, I was out of the team for eight months following my bad performance. Now I got habituated to come in and out in the team. Hopefully I will be able to make this comeback memorable one."
He said he will play the series with an aim to whitewash Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series. "It is possible to whitewash Zimbabwe because we are much ahead of them. We have also performed well against them in the Test cricket. In ODI cricket too, we have the experience of whitewashing them. But i's cricket so you can't take anything granted," he said.
Saifuddin also wants to give his 100 percent, despite knowing that he could be injured once again if he plays with full intense. But he is unfazed by the fresh injury scare.
"You can't give the guarantee that any player won't be injured. I've been in a rehab for the back pain but you can suffer from hamstring, knee, groin injury also. So I am not scared about it. I am now used to with the rehab also."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City stun Real Madrid
Tousart gives Lyon edge against below-par Ronaldo and Juventus
Australia thrash South Africa in series decider
Swapnachura and Akkelpur FAC sends legal notice to BFF
Pressure on skipper De Kock ahead of Australia ODI series
Girls concede record defeat against Australia
Fit again Saifuddin vows to make strong comeback
Naim, Afif savour chance in ODI format


Latest News
Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi panel wins Rajshahi Bar polls
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft