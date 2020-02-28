

Fit again Saifuddin vows to make strong comeback

The all-rounder will play his first International cricket since the Tri-nation T20 tournament in Bangladesh when he will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Saifuddin, however, established him as the most important factor for Bangladesh cricket due to his ability to serve the team with both batting and bowling. In fact, he is the only seam bowling all-rounder in the country right at the moment, which enhanced his value in the team.

Therefore the team management also wants him to get back his rhythm as early as possible. In line with the team management's expectation, Saifuddin too himself wants to make the comeback a memorable one.

"I need to enjoy the game, rather than feeling pressure to make a comeback after long time," the all-rounder said here on Thursday.

"I was out of the team for the last five months. Earlier, I was out of the team for eight months following my bad performance. Now I got habituated to come in and out in the team. Hopefully I will be able to make this comeback memorable one."

He said he will play the series with an aim to whitewash Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series. "It is possible to whitewash Zimbabwe because we are much ahead of them. We have also performed well against them in the Test cricket. In ODI cricket too, we have the experience of whitewashing them. But i's cricket so you can't take anything granted," he said.

Saifuddin also wants to give his 100 percent, despite knowing that he could be injured once again if he plays with full intense. But he is unfazed by the fresh injury scare.

"You can't give the guarantee that any player won't be injured. I've been in a rehab for the back pain but you can suffer from hamstring, knee, groin injury also. So I am not scared about it. I am now used to with the rehab also." -BSS



















