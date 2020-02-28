

Naim, Afif savour chance in ODI format

Naim Sheikh has some glorious performance in the T20 series against India of late while Afif Hossain also showed his credential in the shorter version of the format. Emboldened by their performance, they, however, dream to make a smooth transition in the ODI format too.

"I love to play the white ball cricket. I have done some homework which I was given by my coaches. I have been working hard on those issues. The preparation is so far good," Naim Sheikh said here on Thursday.

"If I get my chance in the first XI, obviously I will leave no stone unturned to give my best and cement my place."

Naim Sheikh said he loves to take the challenge and knows that the ODI format will give him a chance to savour the challenge once again.

"It's fun to play when there is challenge. I love to take the challenge. I have talked with the senior players as to how to deal with the pressure. Hopefully I will be successful."

Naim added he is not thinking about Test cricket right at this moment as he wants to go ahead step by step.

"To be honest I need to practice more with red ball. Right at this moment, I am not thinking about Test cricket. There is T20 and ODI cricket and I am thinking about it more," he remarked.

Afif Hossain insisted that it's a dream that comes true as he made the cut in the ODI squad.

"I was waiting when the call from the ODI team will come. The dream comes true. So, I will try to cement my place. It's the main target," Afif said.

Normally a top order batsman, Afif's chance to bat up in the order in national team doesn't look that bright but the young gun was not worried about it and said he is ready to bat any position.

"I am ready to comply with what the team management wants. Batting up in the order gives you the chance to build your innings. But if the team management wants, I'm ready to bat lower down the order." -BSS















