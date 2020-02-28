Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:06 PM
Home Business

Merger of 10 banks remains on course in India

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NEW DELHI, Feb 27: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said there was no uncertainty about the merger of 10 public sector banks to create four large entities and things were moving in line with the schedule.




"There are no uncertainties about bank merger. Discussions are going about convenience with which they are doing it... There is a lot of core banking work which they are undertaking ... I am on course. There need not be speculation. All of us are at maximum capacity in terms of merging core banking solution," Sitharaman said after a meeting with public sector bank chiefs.
With the April 1 deadline malities are yet to be completed. While the bank boards have cleared the proposals, the move has to get a nod from the Union Cabinet and regulatory compliance has to be undertaken after that.
Talking about her decision to travel across the country to meet bank employefor the new entities to take shape approaching fast, there has been doubt about whether the process will be completed, given that several fores at the ground level, the FM said the idea was to get firsthand feedback. Asked about an oft-repeated grouse over delay in wage revision, Sitharaman said banks were discussing the wage revisions, which have been delayed by several years, and the Indian Banks' Association will take a call on it.
She also said the government had asked PSU banks to decide on restructuring of loans to MSMEs under one-time window opened by the RBI. Of the 5.5 lakh cases identified for the sc.     -TNN



