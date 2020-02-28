Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:06 PM
Home Business

Palm oil reverses gains in Malaysia

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27: Malaysian palm oil futures erased early gains and ended lower on Wednesday, rattled by weakness in global markets as coronavirus cases spiked outside China and sparked fears of a pandemic.
The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed to trade down 17 ringgit, or 0.7 per cent, to 2,421 ringgit a tonne.
Palm oil gained as much as 1.07pc during early trade, but have lost almost 8pc so far this week.
"Soybean oil prices are dropping and there are no major announcements," said a Kuala Lumpur based trader.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Merger of 10 banks remains on course in India
Palm oil reverses gains in Malaysia
Malaysia announces $4.7b economic stimulus package
Air New Zealand warns of virus impact as profits dive
Air France cuts costs as coronavirus stings
Delta cutting flights to S Korea; JetBlue waives US change fees
Customs to monitor overseas transactions of MNCs
StanChart posts strong results but coronavirus to hamper profit growth


Latest News
Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi panel wins Rajshahi Bar polls
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft