Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:06 PM
Home Business

Air France cuts costs as coronavirus stings

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

PARIS, Feb 27: Air France is taking new cost-cutting measures, including a partial hiring freeze, to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the travel sector, according to an internal letter obtained by AFP.
The impact on airline passenger traffic from the COVID-19 virus "increased strongly since last week, with cancellations not only to China and Asia, but to destinations across our entire network," Air France's financial director, Steven Zaat, said in the letter to managers seen by AFP late Wednesday.
The letter said several of the company's corporate clients had ordered their staff to cut back or eliminate travel. "The consequences of these measures will necessarily influence our financial trajectory and could put us in a difficult cash flow position if we do not react immediately," Zaan said in the letter, first reported by the French business daily Les Echos.
Zaat called on Air France managers to cut back on discretionary spending, including on travel and consultants, and to impose a hiring freeze on all services not directly related to operations. Furthermore, it will begin a review of plans for investments in technology and facilities.
According to Les Echos, Air France's partner airline KLM has issued a similar directive, including urging employees to use up holidays while flights are being cut back.
Air France, KLM and other airlines have temporarily suspended most if not all flights to China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak which has now killed over 2,700 people and infected more than 80,000.
Last week, the International Air Transport Association said it estimates airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion in revenue this year due to the coronavirus crisis. Other airlines such as Germany's Lufthansa have also announced measures to cope with the impact.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Merger of 10 banks remains on course in India
Palm oil reverses gains in Malaysia
Malaysia announces $4.7b economic stimulus package
Air New Zealand warns of virus impact as profits dive
Air France cuts costs as coronavirus stings
Delta cutting flights to S Korea; JetBlue waives US change fees
Customs to monitor overseas transactions of MNCs
StanChart posts strong results but coronavirus to hamper profit growth


Latest News
Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi panel wins Rajshahi Bar polls
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft