Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:06 PM
Delta cutting flights to S Korea; JetBlue waives US change fees

WASHINGTON, Feb 27: Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it would temporarily cut flights to and from South Korea in half, citing global health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak as US airlines grapple with lagging travel demand.
From Saturday through April 30, Delta is suspending service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Seoul-Incheon. Delta will also reduce to five times weekly its services between Seoul and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle through April 30. In total, Delta is shrinking its typical 28 US weekly flights to Korea to 15.
The airline's new service from Seoul-Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin on March 29, will now start on May 1.
South Korea has the most virus cases outside China andreported 334 new cases on Thursday for a total of 1,595. South Korea also reported its 13th death linked to the virus.
On Wednesday, Hawaiian Airlines Inc said it would suspend its five-times-weekly service between Honolulu and Seoul-Incheon beginning on Monday through April 30.    -Reuters


