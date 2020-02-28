Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun along with Charge d'affaires of the US Embassy JoAnne Wagner and Premier Bank Ltd Senior Vice President and Brand Marketing and Communications Head Md. Tareq Uddin, visiting a Premier Bank stall after the inauguration of the three-day long '27th US Trade Show' at Pan Pacific Sonargoan in Dhaka on Thursday. Other bank officials are also present there. The US Trade Show is the flagship event of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh. Jointly with the US Embassy in Dhaka, they are organizing the event since 1992. photo: Bank