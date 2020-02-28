Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:05 PM
Geneva watch expo cancelled over coronavirus

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020

ZURICH, Feb 27: The organiser of Geneva's international expo of fine watches said Thursday it had decided to cancel the April event because of the spread of the new coronavirus.
"In view of the latest developments concerning the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus... the decision has been taken to cancel the upcoming edition of Watches and Wonders Geneva" said the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie.
The Geneva event is a major trade show for the luxury watch industry and is particularly important for the many Switzerland-based makers of fine timepieces.
China and the Asian region have become increasingly important in recent years for watchmakers as they have for other luxury goods manufacturers.




China is at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, and international airlines have scaled back flights to the region and many firms are cutting back travel by their employees.    -AFP


