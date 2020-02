ICE Technologies Managing Director Rubaiyat Jamil

ICE Technologies Managing Director Rubaiyat Jamil and Bengal Hurricane Managing Director Md. Golam Saroar, along with their company colleagues attend a deal signing ceremony between the two companies at Bengal Hurricane head office in Dhaka recently. Under the deal ICE Technologies will supply Kohler (Germany) Branded High-Capacity Fire Rated Cargo Lifts to Bengal Hurricane Dying Factory in Gazipur.