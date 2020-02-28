|
Samsung Mobile Bangladesh Managing Director Seungwon Youn
|
Samsung Mobile Bangladesh Managing Director Seungwon Youn, Grameenphone (GP) Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib along with their company colleagues pose for photograph at the launching of the pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S20 series at GP House, in Dhaka recently. Customers can pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra till March 14 next. Both the smartphones can be pre-ordered from Samsung's official stores and GP Channels. Online pre-order can be done through www.s20preorder.com and https://gpoffers.co/Samsung_S20.