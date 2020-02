Aksah DTH Chief Financial Officer Md Luthfor Rahman

















Aksah DTH Chief Financial Officer Md Luthfor Rahman and Desh Logistics Chairmen Imtiaz Ahmed flanked by their company colleagues, shake hands after signing an agreement on behalf of the two sides respectively at Desh Logistics's Head office Pran Centre at Middle Badda, Dhaka, recently. As per the agreement, interested customers will be able to purchase AKASH DTH connection from 45 shops of Daily Shopping, a concern of Pran Group.