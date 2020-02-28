Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:05 PM
Home Business

Dovish BoJ board member urges policy review to avert recession

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

OTSU, Feb 27: The Bank of Japan should review its policy framework for a better strategy to fire up inflation, its dovish board member said, calling for stronger action as the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak risks tipping the economy into recession.
While the BOJ does not need to expand stimulus immediately, it stands ready to act if the epidemic threatens to derail Japan's fragile recovery, said Goushi Kataoka.
"I don't think the BOJ needs to take additional monetary easing steps now in response to the coronavirus outbreak. We need to first look at how serious the impact from the outbreak would be," Kataoka told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Otsu, western Japan, on Thursday.
"If necessary, we'll take action without hesitation. We have various means to do so," he said.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus has stoked fears of a sharp global economic downturn, leaving policymakers in Tokyo fretting over the risk of Japan slipping into recession.
Kataoka, who has consistently voted against keeping policy steady, said it was "very important" for the government and the central bank to coordinate their policies to pull Japan out of a chronic low-growth, low-inflation environment.
The BOJ must seek to quantify how effective the "Abenomics" mix of fiscal, monetary and structural reform policies - deployed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in late 2012 - had been in reflating the economy, Kataoka said.
It must then review its policy framework to determine what tools had worked and what didn't, he said.
"Depending on the outcome of the policy review, we may find that we need to strengthen monetary easing or tweak our policy framework," Kataoka said. "From the policy review, we can come up with a next strategy" to fire up inflation, he said.
While it is uncertain how quickly Kataoka's proposal could gain traction in the nine-member board, his comments underscores the dilemma major central banks face as they struggle with anaemic economic and price growth.
The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have been reviewing their policy framework in search of better tools to fight the next recession.
With inflation remaining short of its target, a staff report by the International Monetary Fund earlier his month urged the BOJ to conduct a review of its policy objectives.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has shunned the idea, arguing that the central bank already has an appropriate framework to beat deflation.
After years of heavy money printing having failed to fire up inflation, the BOJ conducted a comprehensive review of its policy framework in 2016 that led to the introduction of yield curve control (YCC) - under which it guides short-term interest rates at -0.1per cent and the 10-year government bond yield around 0per cent.




Kataoka repeated his view the BOJ should deepen negative rates, arguing that the economy has already lost momentum to hit the bank's elusive 2per cent target.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Merger of 10 banks remains on course in India
Palm oil reverses gains in Malaysia
Malaysia announces $4.7b economic stimulus package
Air New Zealand warns of virus impact as profits dive
Air France cuts costs as coronavirus stings
Delta cutting flights to S Korea; JetBlue waives US change fees
Customs to monitor overseas transactions of MNCs
StanChart posts strong results but coronavirus to hamper profit growth


Latest News
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Failing to marry, youth 'kills self'
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft