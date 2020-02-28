Walton IPO share bidding begins March 2





Meanwhile, Walton signed agreements with authorities of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) to use the electronic subscription system to discover the cut-off price through the bidding of the eligible investors.

The agreement was signed at the DSE office at Nikunja in the capital on Tuesday last. Deputy Managing Director of WHIL Nazrul Islam Sarkar signed the agreements while Assistant General Manager Abdul Latif and General Manager (Head of Business Development) Golam Faruk respectively from DSE and CSE signed on behalf their organizations.

DSE Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Haque, Chief Operating Officer M Saifur Rahman Majumder, Chief Financial Officer Abdul Matin Patwary, Walton's Senior Operative Director Yakub Ali and senior officials of both of the stock exchanges, were present among others, on the occasion.

In this regard, Walton's Company Secretary Partha Pratim Das said that using electronic subscription system, eligible investors will be able to bid for cut-off price from 5pm on March 2 and till 5pm on March 5. After discovering cut-off price, the shares will be issued to investors through lottery at 10 percent reduced rate.

He said, earlier on January 15 last year, Walton held roadshow in a bid to come up in the IPO. It highlights various issues related to company contacts, financial condition, future plans and different issues on IPO. On January 7 this year, Walton's IPO bidding was approved at 714th meeting of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).















