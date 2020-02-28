Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:04 PM
Home Business

National Insurance Day on March 1

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh (IDRA) Chairman Shafiqur Rahman Patwari speaking at a press conference at IDRA office on Thursday.

Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh (IDRA) Chairman Shafiqur Rahman Patwari speaking at a press conference at IDRA office on Thursday.

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority of Bangladesh (IDRA) is going to observe March 1 as a National Insurance Day for the first time.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the insurance day at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will preside over the inauguration of Insurance Day.
The IDRA chairman Shafiqur Rahman Patwari said at a press conference at IDRA office on Thursday. IDRA member Gokul Chand Das and Borhan Uddin Ahmed was present at the press conference.
The Chairman said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman joined the then Alpha Insurance Company on March 1, 1960. To keep the day memorable the government has decided to observe March 1 as 'National Insurance Day' now on.
He said that various programs including rallies, insurance fairs and discussion meeting have taken to enhance the insurance industry and raise public awareness about insurance.
For the first time on this Insurance Day, five distinguished insurers will be honored for their contribution to the sector.
Among them are Khoda Box, former chairman of Sadharan Bima and Golam Mawla Corporation (General Insurance Corporation), MA Samad, Founder Chairman of the Bangladesh General Insurance Company (BGIC), Shamsul Alam, former chairman of Jibon Bima Corporation and Shafayet Ahmed, former managing director of Delta Life Insurance Company.
Earlier, the government has decided to observe March 1 as a national insurance day. The Cabinet has approved the day for the 'B' category on January 8.
In order to increase public awareness, National Insurance Day - 2014 has been proposed to be launched National Insurance Day.










