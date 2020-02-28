Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:04 PM
Home Business

IBCCI, India HC Hold Seminar

Traders for higher exports to and more investment from India

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Emphasising a further boost in the bilateral trade between the two countries, traders underscored the need for increasing Bangladesh exports to India and the latter's investment in the former.
They were speaking at a seminar on "Scope of enhancing Indo-Bangla Bilateral Trade in light of Indian National Budget 2020" at The Westin, Dhaka hotel on Tuesday last.
Jointly organized by the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) and the High Commission of India in Bangladesh, the seminar was largely attended by a large number of participation from various Chambers of Commerce and Industry, think-tanks and business heads of multinational companies based in Bangladesh.
India High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das in her welcome address hoped  that the Indian Budget 2020-21 will open up more business and trade opportunities between India and Bangladesh.
While speaking on the occasion IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad covered wide areas of trade, business and connectivity between Bangladesh and India.
He said India and Bangladesh has crossed $ 10 billion mark in 2019 and as the voice of industry, IBCCI will further strive for increasing the trade figures specially exports from Bangladesh and investment from India for the year 2020.  
State Bank of India Bangladesh Country Head Dr Prakash Chand Saboo  in his keynote presentation on the provisions of the Indian National Budget 2020-21 said that it will help boost India-Bangladesh trade and investment to a great extent thereby enhancing the economic benefits for both the countries.
India High Commission Commercial Representative Dr. Pramyesh Basall made a presentation on 'Promoting Indo-Bangla Trade and Commerce' where in he covered the new vistas of engagement and increasing trade and commerce between the two neighboring nations.  
Railway Advisor India High Commission Anita Barik made a presentation on ongoing Connectivity Projects between India and Bangladesh.
The event also saw engaging presentations by Marico Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Ashish Goupal, Mahindra & Mahindra Bangladesh Country head Robin Kumar Das also spoke at the seminar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Merger of 10 banks remains on course in India
Palm oil reverses gains in Malaysia
Malaysia announces $4.7b economic stimulus package
Air New Zealand warns of virus impact as profits dive
Air France cuts costs as coronavirus stings
Delta cutting flights to S Korea; JetBlue waives US change fees
Customs to monitor overseas transactions of MNCs
StanChart posts strong results but coronavirus to hamper profit growth


Latest News
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Failing to marry, youth 'kills self'
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft