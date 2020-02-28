Traders for higher exports to and more investment from India





They were speaking at a seminar on "Scope of enhancing Indo-Bangla Bilateral Trade in light of Indian National Budget 2020" at The Westin, Dhaka hotel on Tuesday last.

Jointly organized by the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) and the High Commission of India in Bangladesh, the seminar was largely attended by a large number of participation from various Chambers of Commerce and Industry, think-tanks and business heads of multinational companies based in Bangladesh.

India High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das in her welcome address hoped that the Indian Budget 2020-21 will open up more business and trade opportunities between India and Bangladesh.

While speaking on the occasion IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad covered wide areas of trade, business and connectivity between Bangladesh and India.

He said India and Bangladesh has crossed $ 10 billion mark in 2019 and as the voice of industry, IBCCI will further strive for increasing the trade figures specially exports from Bangladesh and investment from India for the year 2020.

State Bank of India Bangladesh Country Head Dr Prakash Chand Saboo in his keynote presentation on the provisions of the Indian National Budget 2020-21 said that it will help boost India-Bangladesh trade and investment to a great extent thereby enhancing the economic benefits for both the countries.

India High Commission Commercial Representative Dr. Pramyesh Basall made a presentation on 'Promoting Indo-Bangla Trade and Commerce' where in he covered the new vistas of engagement and increasing trade and commerce between the two neighboring nations.

Railway Advisor India High Commission Anita Barik made a presentation on ongoing Connectivity Projects between India and Bangladesh.

The event also saw engaging presentations by Marico Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Ashish Goupal, Mahindra & Mahindra Bangladesh Country head Robin Kumar Das also spoke at the seminar.















