Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:04 PM
Home Business

Gold rebounds in London

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LONDON, Feb 27: Gold rebounded on Wednesday, a day after it posted its biggest one-day decline in nearly four months, as the coronavirus scare spurred safe-haven flows towards bullion and raised hopes of interest rate cuts by major central banks.
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $1,643.70 per ounce by 1302 GMT, having slumped as much as 1.9pc in the previous session as investors took profits. US gold futures eased 0.2pc to $1,646.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, climbed to the highest since November 2016 at 940.09 tonnes on Tuesday.
Among other precious metals, palladium gained 1.4pc to $2,735.73 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.4pc to $921.91, having touched its lowest in two months earlier. Silver rose 0.2pc to $18.03 an ounce, having fallen as much as 4.1pc in the previous session.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Merger of 10 banks remains on course in India
Palm oil reverses gains in Malaysia
Malaysia announces $4.7b economic stimulus package
Air New Zealand warns of virus impact as profits dive
Air France cuts costs as coronavirus stings
Delta cutting flights to S Korea; JetBlue waives US change fees
Customs to monitor overseas transactions of MNCs
StanChart posts strong results but coronavirus to hamper profit growth


Latest News
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Failing to marry, youth 'kills self'
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft