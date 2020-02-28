Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:04 PM
Home Business

Beximco Pharma to distribute Mylan products in BD

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Correspondent

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (Beximco Pharma), the fast-growing manufacturer of generic pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients of the country, Wednesday announces the signing of a commercial agreement for distribution of certain products of Mylan in Bangladesh.
 Under the terms of the agreement, Beximco Pharma will receive the exclusive rights to launch Mylan's portfolio of key monoclonal antibodies to treat different types of cancers, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and other medical conditions.
The first product to be launched, in Q1 2020, will be Ogivri™, a breast cancer drug which is biosimilar to blockbuster drug Herceptin from Roche with global sales in excess of $7 billion in 2018.
Ogivri is approved the U.S. Food and Drug Administration . and also has received marketing authorisation from the European Medicines Agency.
Cancer is now one of the leading causes of death in Bangladesh and currently there are more than 50,000 HER2-positive breast cancer patients in the country.
"This unique partnership, which combines world-class product development, marketing and regulatory expertise, will introduce a portfolio of biologics, in particular, target-specific high-value monoclonal antibodies, in Bangladesh. Together, we will be able to provide our patients with more affordable access to these much-needed products," Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan MP said in a statement.
 "Mylan  remains deeply committed to serving the community through the introduction of biosimilars and other critical products to meet the unmet needs of patients in the Developing Markets," the statement also quoted Mylan India and Emerging Markets President Rakesh Bamzai as saying on the agrrement.




Beximco Pharma is a leading exporter of pharmaceuticals in Bangladesh. The Company currently has a global footprint in more than 50 countries and has been accredited by the leading global regulatory authorities including U.S. FDA, Malta Medicines Authority (EU), TGA (Australia), Health Canada, GCC (Gulf) and TFDA (Taiwan).


