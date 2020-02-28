Video
US Trade Show Begins In City

Bangladesh seeks more American investment in different sectors

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, accompanied among others by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, US Embassy Charge, d' Affairs JoAnne Wagner and AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed visit different stalls after inaugurating a three-day US Trade Show at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in Dhaka on Thursday.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun Thursday urged the entrepreneurs of the United States (US) to invest more in Bangladesh's different sectors, including energy, infrastructure, communication, agro-business, ICT, education, tourism and real estate.
"Our government's industrial policy provides extensive incentives and facilities to attract FDI anywhere in Bangladesh, especially at the Export Processing Zones (EPZs). I'm happy to see USA at the top of this investors' list already," he said.
The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the three-day US trade show at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the city.
The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) and the United States are jointly hosting the 27th edition of the trade show.
Humyaun said Bangladesh is moving ahead towards the development super highway under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"After recent graduation to a lower middle income country status, Bangladesh is now on right track to become a middle income, digital Bangladesh by the year 2021 and a developed nation by the year 2041," he added.
He informed that Bangladesh achieved 8.15 percent GDP growth in the fiscal 2018-19, exceeding all the previous records. "Per capita income has risen to US$ 1,909. As a result, Bangladesh is now globally recognised as a 'role model' for development," he added.
He said there is scope to raise the GDP to double digit, even more, and again this can create great opportunities for domestic as well as international investment.
"There are many multinational companies and banks are operating in the country and they are posting quite an appreciable amount of profit for the owning companies. US investors can avail these opportunities as well," he added.
Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Md Sirazul Islam, Charg, d' Affairs of the United States Embassy in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner and AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed, among others, were present on the occasion.


