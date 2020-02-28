Video
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:04 PM
Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband Himalay for 1.5 years

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020

Actor Bhagyashree, who has been married to Himalay Dasani since 1990, revealed that they were separated for a year and a half in the middle. Though they have patched up since, she said that she gets scared even now, when she remembers that phase.
In a video shared online, Bhagyashree is heard saying, "Yes, Himalay ji was my first love and yes, I got married to him. Lekin ek arsa tha beech mein jab hum juda ho gaye the (But there was a period of time when we were separated). And I had that feeling that 'What if I hadn't got him in my life and I had married someone else?' It got me to that stage because there was a period of a year and a half that we weren't together. Woh ehsaas abhi bhi yaad aata hai toh darr lagta hai (I still get scared when I remember that feeling)."
Bhagyashree, who made a smashing debut in the film industry with Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, met Himalay when she was in school. Though her parents were opposed to the match, she eloped and got married to him in a temple in the presence of his parents, Sooraj, Salman and a few close friends.
Despite being flooded with offers after the success of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree bid adieu to her career in films. She told Humans Of Bombay in an interaction, "Maine Pyaar Kiya went on to become such a big hit, but I was a woman so in love with my husband and my son Abhimanyu who was born soon after that I said no to every offer I got. I have absolutely no regrets though, I look at my life, my family now and I feel so proud."




"Very often, people say 'giving up such a bright career' is backward, but I disagree. I respect and admire career women who can juggle both, but I took the decision of being a full invested home maker…and believe me, that's a thankless job. But it's all worth it when you see your children growing up into fine human beings," she added.
Bhagyashree and Himalay have two children together - a son Abhimanyu Dasani, who made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and a daughter Avantika.
Bhagyashree "hails from the royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra." Her father, Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the Maharaja of Sangli. She is the eldest of three daughters, the other two being Madhuvanti and Purnima.
    -Hindustan Times



