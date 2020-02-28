Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:04 PM
Home Art & Culture

Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Culture Desk

Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’

Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’


Director Mostafa Kamal Raz's mega serial 'Family Crisis' has already got rave reviews from the viewers. As the drama is inching closer to its 100th episode, viewers are getting even more excited about the story and what to unfold in the coming episodes.
Parag Zaman -- who was the assistant director to Raz's much talked about film 'Jodi Ekdin' recently acted in a significant character of this mega drama serial. To quote him, "I live in the USA but I went to Bangladesh to act in this drama as Raz bhai has given me a very important character. I shared screen space with Shamim Hasan Sarkar and Monira Mithu and I believe when my scenes with these popular actors will go on air, viewers are sure to break out in laughter and joy."
Apart from Parag, singer cum model Shovan Anwar also acted in a significant character in this drama. If rumors are to be believed, Raz has planned to shoot some sequences of this drama featuring Shovan and Parag in the USA. When asked Parag about this, he says, "Actually Raz bhai does not want to reveal much about the story and the characters until we go on to the set to shoot. But I can assure the viewers that this drama serial has plenty of surprises waiting for them in the coming episodes!"


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bhagyashree reveals she was separated from husband Himalay for 1.5 years
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Azam Khan-the one who made a disparity
Bongo’s YouTube workshop for YouTubers
‘Swapno Biliye Jai’ to be aired today on Maasranga TV
Joy Bangla Concert 2020 set to rock on March 7
Invader’s ‘Rubik Mona Lisa’ beats estimate at Paris auction
Singer Duffy ‘drugged, raped and held captive’


Latest News
Power tariff hiked for benefit of ‘Awami syndicate’: BNP
Mongolian president under quarantine
Palak lays foundation stone of D-SET in Kurigram
11 houses of 4 families gutted in Kurigram
Court to decide about Khaleda's bail: Home boss
Gas leak halts traffic for 2 hrs on Dhaka-M’sing highway
Online-only college application system for admission
Iran's former ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus: media
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42
Failing to marry, youth 'kills self'
Most Read News
No need for group separation at school  level: PM
India lifts ban on onion export
23 Bangladeshis taken to Delhi from Wuhan
Khaleda's bail plea rejected again
BERC to announce new power tariff afternoon
Khaleda refuses to take advanced treatment; Order afternoon
Delhi violence: Toll climbs to 32
Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’
Main accused in  Naniarchar UZ chair murder case killed in ‘gunfight’
Saudi Arabia imposes ban on Umrah pilgrims
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft