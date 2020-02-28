

Parag and Shovan act in drama serial ‘Family Crisis’

Director Mostafa Kamal Raz's mega serial 'Family Crisis' has already got rave reviews from the viewers. As the drama is inching closer to its 100th episode, viewers are getting even more excited about the story and what to unfold in the coming episodes.

Parag Zaman -- who was the assistant director to Raz's much talked about film 'Jodi Ekdin' recently acted in a significant character of this mega drama serial. To quote him, "I live in the USA but I went to Bangladesh to act in this drama as Raz bhai has given me a very important character. I shared screen space with Shamim Hasan Sarkar and Monira Mithu and I believe when my scenes with these popular actors will go on air, viewers are sure to break out in laughter and joy."

Apart from Parag, singer cum model Shovan Anwar also acted in a significant character in this drama. If rumors are to be believed, Raz has planned to shoot some sequences of this drama featuring Shovan and Parag in the USA. When asked Parag about this, he says, "Actually Raz bhai does not want to reveal much about the story and the characters until we go on to the set to shoot. But I can assure the viewers that this drama serial has plenty of surprises waiting for them in the coming episodes!"















