Friday, 28 February, 2020, 7:03 PM
Azam Khan-the one who made a disparity

The singer\'s 70th birthday today

Published : Friday, 28 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Iftakhar Hossen

The singer's 70th birthday today
Azam Khan-the one who made a disparity

Azam Khan-the one who made a disparity

Azam Khan (1950-2011) was a popular pop singer and a valiant freedom fighter. He was born at Azimpur on February 28 in1950. His full name is Muhammad Mahbubul Haq Khan. His father Aftabuddin Khan was a government official. His mother Jobeda Begum was a singer. He had great love for music since his childhood.
Azam continued his music venture due to the inspiration from his mother and amalgamation of delicate fortitude. He was the member of 'Kranti Group of Singers'. He contributed to escalate the vigour of movement by performing mass-music concentrating on the issue of exploitation of West Pakistan over East Pakistan. He joined the liberation of movement and worked with the sector-2 headed by Sector Commander Colonel Khaled Musharraf. He participated in various guerilla operations in Dhaka. The most significant operation led by him was 'Operation Titas'. After the war, he formed a pop music band called 'Uchcharan'. He set off a unique implication with the harmonious mixture of western music with the content of local, which was illustrated as 'Bengali Pop'.
His pop band earned instant reputation and Azam came to be known as pop Samrat. His most popular pops included 'Eto Sundar Duniyai Kichhui Robenare'; 'Char Kalema Saksi Debe'; 'Ore Maleka, Ore Saleka'; 'Rail Liner Oi Bastite'; 'Asi Asi Bale Tume Arr Elena'; 'Alal O Dulal'; 'Harie Gechhe Khuje Pabena'. In 1982 a cassette called 'Ek Jug' was released. He had 17 exclusive albums. Duet and mixed album are more than 25 to his credit. Besides, he played back for many cinemas. He also acted in Hiramon (1986) and Godfather (2003) cinemas.
Azam Khan was honoured with the Best Pop Singer Award, 1993; Television Audience Award 2002; Life Time Achievement Award with Coca-Cola Gold Bottle, Award of Council of Urban Guerilla, Dhaka 71 and Freedom Fighter Award from Radio Today. Yesterday (February 28) marked the 67th birth anniversary of the singer.
The writer is a freelance contributor.


